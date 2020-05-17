Sussex State Farm agents partner for CHEER

Top row from left: Chuck Hall-Millsboro; Kim Benton-Millsboro; Hunter Emory-Georgetown; Mark Penuel- Georgetown. Middle row, from left: Tony Milam- Dagsboro; Juan Johnson-Dagsboro; Ron Krajewski-Milton; Denise Beam-Ocean View. Bottom row, from left: Eric Blondin–Rehoboth; Jeanine O’Donnell- Lewes; Kelly Brion–Sales Leader, State Farm. (Submitted photo)

GEORGETOWN — Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.

To assist the needs of the community during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic, local State Farm Insurance agents and sales executive Kelly Brion recently teamed to bring additional cheer to CHEER Inc. and its Meals On Wheels program. They donated $10,250 so CHEER could continue to provide needed resources to the community and those in need.

Then, by utilizing the State Farm Matching Gift Program, another $8,750 in assistance will be sent, making a total of $19,000 to be donated.

Area State Farm agents who participated in this act of kindness and generosity for CHEER’s clientele family include:

• Kim Benton, Millsboro

• Chuck Hall, Millsboro

• Hunter Emory, Georgetown

• Mark Penuel, Georgetown

• Tony Milam, Dagsboro

• Juan Johnson, Dagsboro

• Eric Blondin, Rehoboth Beach

• Jeanine O’Donnell, Lewes

• Ron Krajewski, Milton

• Denise Beam, Ocean View

“We wanted to make a donation to a non-profit that impacted as much of our area as possible,” said State Farm agent Kim Benton of Millsboro. “Because CHEER has locations in all of our communities across Sussex County, this made perfect sense. The fact they are helping some of the most vulnerable population, our seniors, also meant so much to all of us.”

The State Farm agents noted that their organization, like many others, “has responded quickly to a rapidly changing situation. We’re grateful for how our employees and agents are adapting to new ways of working and pulling together to support each other and our customers. When faced with uncertainty we always go back to doing what we do best: helping people.”

To help foster volunteerism, State Farm also has a website where community volunteers or needs can be posted at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com/.