Taco Reho expanding from food truck to restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rock ‘n’ roll-infused food truck Taco Reho will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2021.

“The new location will allow us to expand our experience and food offerings to our growing fan base,” owner and chef Billy Lucas said in a news release.

Taco Reho will be moving into the former Burger King space, at 18784 Coastal Highway, between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. The restaurant is slated for a June or July opening, Mr. Lucas said.

It’s always been Mr. Lucas’ vision for the truck to have a more permanent location, he said. The mobile business, which laid the foundation for Taco Reho six years ago, was a foot in the door.

Taco Reho’s new home will be a fast-casual-style restaurant with a completely remodeled drive-thru, dining room and outdoor Green Room. Mr. Lucas anticipates curbside pickup, kiosk ordering and potential “food lockers,” where customers come in and their food is already prepared and in place.

The restaurant will be like a stage, owing its inspiration from Mr. Lucas’ many years on the road cooking for rock bands and their crews. It will offer a music-focused atmosphere dedicated to piquing the customer’s interest with its eclectic and always changing soundscapes.

The menu will include many of the eatery’s old hits, as well as new dishes, to keep the audience’s taste buds amped. Joining fan favorites like the Baja fish and chicken tinga, as well as the award-winning “Danger Dog,” will be new green bowls topped with all kinds of burrito and taco ingredients.

Adult beverages, crispy taquitos and sweet treats will also be available.

The new location will continue to offer one of its features — fresh, house-made corn tortillas.

“The foundation of a great taco is the tortilla,” noted Mr. Lucas. “Without a great tortilla, we can’t put on the performance we want to with our tacos.”

Mr. Lucas loves to bring unique styling to each taco and everything else on the menu. With his background, he’s equipped to do just that. His culinary education partly stems from a decade of living and eating in San Francisco and Los Angeles; he learned the art of the burrito in the Mission District of San Francisco, where it reigns supreme.

The taco-centric food truck culture of Los Angeles is what inspired him to come back to the East Coast and share what he had learned.

Taco Reho’s incarnation as a restaurant builds on the hard work of the Southern California-inspired, award-winning taco truck.

“We are excited to have a building where we can create the full Taco Reho experience,” Mr. Lucas said.

The move to a new home will also allow the food truck to head to more gigs. As a food truck only, Taco Reho was limited to how many visits it could do off-site from its home base at The Big Chill Surf Cantina. Its new location will allow the food truck to be more available for parties, concerts and company events.

Taco Reho is the latest expansion of the La Vida Hospitality Group, whose brands include The Big Chill (Surf Cantina and Beach Club), Crooked Hammock (Lewes, Middletown and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina), Fork + Flask in Rehoboth Beach and Crave Delivery Kitchen.