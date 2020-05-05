Tate named senior associate at Diamond State Financial

NEWARK — David Tate has been named senior associate with Diamond State Financial Group, a financial services firm located in Newark, that serves Delaware and neighboring states. He joined the firm in 2015.

Mr. Tate graduated from Vanderbilt University majoring in both economics and English. He went on to obtain a Master of Divinity at Westminster Theological. He then served in pastoral ministry in two congregations in southeastern Pennsylvania for over 25 years while also pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Princeton Theological Seminary.

Mr. Tate works closely with individuals, couples, organizations and small businesses to provide short and long term comprehensive financial services based on solid research and informed choices. His commitment is to build long term relationships with his clients that create a solid foundation for today and a clear strategy for the future.