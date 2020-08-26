Tidewater Utilities announces promotions



DOVER — Tidewater Utilities, Inc.has announced the promotion of several key employees as part of its ongoing succession planning initiatives.

Kirsten E. Higgins, with more than 20 years of experience in water and wastewater utility operations and management, has been named Vice President, Development and Contract Administration. Ms. Higgins joined Tidewater in 1999 with responsibilities for capital project management.

Alexis Virdin-Gede, with Tidewater for 17 years, has been named Director of Water Quality. Ms. Virdin-Gede previously managed water sampling and Tidewater’s in-house microbiology laboratory. In her new role, she will also be involved in all aspects of water quality compliance, systems and capital planning.

John Eckeard, with the company for 20 years, was named Director of Distribution. In this role, he is responsible for managing new customer service installations, water distribution and fire protection system repairs and maintenance in addition to capital budgeting and ongoing improvement plan for our various systems.

Paul Peris has assumed additional operational managerial responsibilities as Director of Production and Maintenance. In his 19th year with the Company, Mr. Peris manages the day-to-day operations and maintenance of over 80 treatment plants, safety plans, transportation fleet, as well as capital budgeting and improvement plans.