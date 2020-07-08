Tina’s Timeless Threads honored on First Friday for window display

From left, Bayhealth judges Jameel Karamali, Sue Lemmons and Barbara Studer-Baer award the “Summertime in America!” downtown Dover window display trophy to Tina Hudson-Beamer, owner of Tina’s Timeless Threads on Loockerman Street. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Three Bayhealth “nurse heroes” judged the Downtown Dover Partnership Merchant Committee window contest at last week’s First Friday event in downtown Dover.

Jameel Karamali, Sue Lemmons and Barbara Studer-Baer toured downtown and reviewed seven windows decorated in the theme of “Summertime in America!” The judges selected Tina’s Timeless Threads as the winner and said that the vintage theme of the windows tied together the idea of revitalization. “The mannequins in the windows portrayed a multicultural theme that represented Dover’s rich diversity, promoting unity in the community,” Ms. Lemmons said. “Taking truly vintage items that are now trending, such as vinyl (records) and bandannas, and the idea of ‘back to basics,’ such as sewing — there was a great pattern of simplicity that told a much bigger story.”

This is the window display that won Tina’s Timeless Threads the award for best window display by a downtown Dover business on First Friday last week. (Submitted photo)

Tina Hudson-Beamer, owner of the vintage men’s and women’s clothing shop, was thrilled to learn of the win, which brought with it $100 and a “traveling trophy” that moves from merchant to merchant for the quarterly contest.

Peyton, Bryce, Jameson and Olivia show off the free caricatures of themselves that they had done by Seaford artist Jim Rehak at last week’s First Friday event in downtown Dover. (Submitted photo)

Members of the community are now invited to select their favorite window by visiting the stores and voting online. Alternatively, if they are unable to get downtown, they can see the images and vote online. Either way, votes must be placed by Wednesday at tinyurl.com/doverwindows.

In other events last week, caricature artist Jim Rehak provided amusing images of children and adults, as buskers played their fiddles, keyboards, guitars and saxophones in front of shops. Look for these musicians to return periodically on Loockerman and nearby streets.