United Way adds six new members to board

United Way of Delaware (UWDE) recently announced six Delawareans from the state’s business, civic, and cultural communities have been elected to 3-year terms on the organization’s Board of Directors.

The six new board members are Phillip S. Barnett (Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Pepco Holdings), Larry Meli (President, Delaware Blue Coats), Charles “Chuck” Mosher (Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, WSFS), Clarence Ndangam (Plant Manager, Dover Wipes Plant, Procter and Gamble), Judith A. Sciple, Ed.D. (Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness & Development, Delaware Technical Community College) and Donna Vieira (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sallie Mae).