Webinar to address minority business concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

DOVER – Small business owners in Delaware are invited to attend a free webinar, on Wednesday, June 3, from 4 until 5:30 p.m. that will address critical concerns facing small enterprises, especially minority and women-owned businesses, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small Business S.O.S ( SUPPORT • OPPORTUNITY • SUCCESS), a virtual town hall meeting, is sponsored jointly by Delaware State University’s College of Business, Delaware Center for Enterprise Development, Central Delaware NAACP Branch and Dover City Councilmen David Anderson and will be moderated by Councilman Roy Sudler.

“Many of our small businesses are hanging on by a thread; we hope to provide information which will help them through the crisis by bringing to them local experts who have the resources they need,” said Councilman Anderson.

Town Hall panelists will include:

John L. Banks, deputy director, Delaware District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

Patricia A Cannon, MSM, AZS director of special projects and FTZ #99 grantee administrator

DE on Main-Statewide Main Street Coordinator DE Department of State, Division of Small Business

DE on Main-Statewide Main Street Coordinator DE Department of State, Division of Small Business Chaz Rzewnicki, CEO, Delaware Federal Credit Union

Dr. Kim Warfield-Walker, associate professor, certified counselor, physical trainer, businesswoman and minister

Panelists will lend expertise by discussing the CARES Act, methods of securing funding properly, workplace safety for employees and customers and building resiliency.

Business owners who are interested in attending the WebEx event should register at: https://bit.ly/3d3w6oQ. The town hall event will be recorded and available on the Central Delaware NAACP Branch website and Facebook pages and at Councilman David Anderson’s Facebook page @davidandersonforDover .

For more information, email Lillie Crawford at lcrawford@desu.edu.