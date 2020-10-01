Submit a photo of your hero

Oct 1st, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

Submit a 300 dpi photo here of your family’s military heroes along with their name, military branch and years of service. The photos will be published in the Delaware State News on Sunday, November 8, 2020. You may submit as many photos as you want by simply returning to the main submission page after completing each one.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

