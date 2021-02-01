Take this quiz and test your knowledge of local Black History, and you can win a prize!

Winners will be selected by random drawing from the individuals who answered all the questions correctly. Winners will be contacted by email and have one week to respond before they forfeit the prize. Must be at least 18 years old to enter. No purchase necessary. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

You can take the quiz here!