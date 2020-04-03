Vote for your Stars here!

After countless hours tallying the nomination results, the online ballot for the voting phase of the Delaware State News Readers’ Poll – Stars of Delaware opened on Sunday, March 15.

In the three weeks of the nomination phase, the State News received over 18,000 nominations for businesses and community organizations to be included on the official Stars of Delaware ballot. Delaware State News advertising director Konrad La Prade shared his thoughts on the contest so far, “This response surpassed all of our projections and is a testament to all of the businesses in Delaware who have done so much to build loyalty in their customers. This is shaping up to be a truly special contest.”

Readers can vote for their favorites with an easy-to-use online form. If they prefer a paper ballot, it’s available in the paper every Wednesday through April 1. The online ballot can be found at StarsofDelaware.com.

Just like during the nomination phase, the Stars of Delaware voting phase offers a $250 prize for voters. Anytime the readers complete a voting ballot they will be entered to win a $250 prize. No purchase is necessary to win. The ballot must include votes in 25 categories to be eligible to win this prize.

There is no limit on the number of times that one individual can fill out the voting ballot. Nominations can be made through Saturday, April 4.

Then the Stars of Delaware winners will be announced in the Sunday, May 31 edition of the Delaware State News with a special keepsake booklet. “After more than a decade-long hiatus, it’s great to have the return of the popular Stars of Delaware.” Mr. La Prade added.

