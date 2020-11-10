1 of 3 criteria for school reopening remains red

DOVER — One of the Delaware Division of Public Health’s three criteria for the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic remained in the “red” or elevated phase for the second week in a row as case rates are on the rise.

The DPH still has the state in “yellow” — a recommended hybrid model of remote learning and in-person. Two of the three criteria are in yellow; if one more goes into red then the state moves to red, meaning school buildings would be closed and operate under remote learning only.

The category still in red is new case rate per 100,000 people. It is currently at 135.9 cases per 100,000 people statewide as of Monday, which reflects data for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 — an increase from the 111.3 for Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Percentage of tests which are positive and average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, the other two categories, are both in yellow. However, both are on the rise.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests increased from 3.4% to 4.3% compared to the week prior. According to the DPH’s dashboard, It will remain in yellow as long as it is between 1% and 8%. This is the third week of data since the state shifted to using percentage of positive tests instead of percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested.

Average daily hospitalizations is up to 11.4 per 100,000 people. That number was at 10.0 last week. If that number falls below 10.0 it will drop into green, but if it keeps rising to more than 25 it will send the category into red.

Statewide, the DPH reported 312 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report, which reflects data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

It is the second consecutive day new positive cases of the virus have been more than 300. Before the last two days, the last time the state had more than 300 new cases in a single day was May 15.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 119 — the highest total since there were 128 on June 4. Hospitalizations broken down by county are: 61 in New Castle County, 47 in Sussex County and 11 in Kent County.

Twenty-seven of the state’s hospitalizations are considered to be critical, according to the DPH.

The most recent death was a 94-year-old New Castle County resident who had underlying health conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the DPH.