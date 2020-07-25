104 new COVID-19 cases, one death announced

SMYRNA — The state announced 104 additional coronavirus cases and one death Saturday.

A total of 579 people have died due to COVID-19. The invidual who died was 69, from New Castle County and had underlying health conditions, according to the Division of Public Health. The total cases of coronavirus is now 14,175, a decrease from Friday’s report after several cases in Kent and Sussex counties were duplicated, inflating the numbers.

There are 6,414 cases in New Castle, 2,091 in Kent and 5,488 in Sussex; 182 are of an unknown county.

Hospitalizations remained steady with Friday, with 55 individuals hospitalizations, though the number of those listed in critical condition rose to 11.