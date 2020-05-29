11 new COVID deaths but hospitalizations keep falling

DOVER — After just a single coronavirus-related death was announced Thursday, the state shared news of 11 new ones Friday. Delaware has now seen COVID-19 deaths.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there were 9,236 cumulative confirmed cases, according to the Division of Public Health.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline and was at 183, the lowest in more than six weeks.

DPH said 5,103 people have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

The state announced its first case March 11. There were 8,596 cases, 221 hospitalizations and 322 deaths one week ago and 5,031 cases, 281 hospitalizations and 159 deaths as of May 1, four weeks before the latest data.

So far, about 0.96 percent of Delawareans, or 96 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 57,533 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.

Of Delaware’s 9,236 cases, about 45 percent have involved residents of Sussex County even though the southernmost county has just a quarter of the state’s population. However, the spread appears to have slowed in Sussex, owing in large part to concerted efforts to stamp it out.

In total, Sussex has seen 4,155 cases and 131 deaths, with 3,629 and 163 in the more populous New Castle County. There have been 1,401 cases and 62 deaths involving Kent County.

Additionally, the addresses for 51 people who have caught the virus are currently unknown, DPH said.

About 18 percent of the 356 people who died due to complications stemming from the virus had no underlying health conditions.

Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 21 to 103, according to DPH.

Just 5 percent of fatalities involved people younger than 50 even though 58 percent of Delawareans who have caught the virus fit that description. Eighty percent of deaths involved people 65 or older.

There have been 5,091 cases and 187 deaths involving females and 4,117 cases and 169 deaths involving males. Twenty-eight cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, there have been 2,682 cases and 214 deaths involving non-Hispanic whites, 2,581 cases and 23 deaths involving Hispanics or Latinos, 2,468 cases and 93 deaths involving non-Hispanic blacks, 137 cases and one death involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 469 cases and four deaths involving people from another race or multiple races. In 899 instances and 21 deaths, race is unknown.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than seven times less likely than Hispanics and almost three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19. However, although whites, blacks and Hispanics each represent a little more than a quarter of the coronavirus cases here, whites make up 60 percent of deaths, while Hispanics account for just 6 percent.

DPH has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the federal government, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed but never tested. Individuals who tests show previously had the virus but no longer do are not counted in the cumulative total.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.