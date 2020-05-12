12 new coronavirus deaths are the most in two weeks

DOVER — Delaware announced 176 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths, on Tuesday. It now stands at 6,741 total instances and 237 coronavirus-related deaths.

The 12 new fatalities mark the most in two weeks.

According to the Division of Public Health, 276 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Monday.

In all, 2,802 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

About .7 percent of Delawareans, or seven people for every 1,000 individuals in the state, have had the virus. However, the outbreak does seem to be slowing, and Gov. John Carney said last week he hopes to partially reopen the state by the start of next month.

A disproportionate number of cases have involved Sussex County, which has 24 percent of the state’s population but almost 48 percent of positive COVID-19 tests.

The southernmost county has seen 3,205 cases, compared to 2,440 involving residents of New Castle County and 1,04460 involving Kent Countians. In 36 instances, the person’s home is unclear.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area: About 4.6 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have tested positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26. There were 5,776 cases and 187 deaths one week ago, up from 4,645 and 137 seven days before that.