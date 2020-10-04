153 more positive cases announced

The state announced 153 more positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 21,243.

There were no new deaths reported, with the total of Delawareans who have died due to the virus remaining at 645.

The cumulative breakdown by county is: New Castle, 11,005 cases; Kent, 3,152 cases; Sussex, 6,996; county not yet known, 90.

The percent of those who have tested positive increased slightly, to 8.1%, but hospitalizations are down one from Saturday, to 82 Delawareans hospitalized due to the virus, with 20 in critical condition.

An additional 58 recoveries brings the total to 10,806, and 1,513 people tested negative bringing the total to 272,846.