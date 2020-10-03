3 deaths, 179 new COVID cases reported in state

SMYRNA — Three Sussex County individuals, ranging in age between 70 and 90, died due to coronavirus Friday, according to data released by the state Saturday.

The Division of Public Health announced the deaths, as well as 179 new positive cases in the state. A total of 645 Delawareans have died due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 21,125.

In New Castle, there are 10,936 cases; Kent, 3,137 cases; Sussex, 6,962. In a county not yet known, there are 90 cases.

There has been no change in hospitalizations — 83 Delawareans — since Thursday’s data, with 21 in critical condition. An additional 70 people have recovered, bringing the total to 10,748.

Meanwhile, 1,987 people tested negative bringing the total to 271,333.