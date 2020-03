DOVER — There are now 38 official coronavirus cases in Delaware, the state said Friday morning. That is an increase of eight from Thursday afternoon.

Of those 38, 27 involve people from New Castle. Five patients are from Kent, and six are from Sussex.

As of Thursday, three people were hospitalized, with one critically ill.

The state is expected to release more information about the cases Friday afternoon.

Delaware announced its first lab-confirmed case March 11.