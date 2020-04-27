We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

458 new cases, with 311 in Sussex, is most in 1 day

Apr 26th, 2020

SMYRNA — The Delaware Division of Public Health said Sunday that 458 Delawareans tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday — the largest 24-hour increase since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the First State — and eight more people have died due to complications from the virus.

The increase of 458 positive tests Saturday was the largest since DPH announced 269 new cases on April 21.

Meanwhile, Sussex County had an increase of 311 positive cases as of 6 p.m. Saturday, bringing its total higher than the amount of people positive for the virus in New Castle County.

Sussex has 1,801 cases now compared to New Castle County’s 1,599 overall. Kent County gained 46 positive cases and now stands at 625 individuals who have the virus.

In total, 120 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 32 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 62 were females and 58 were males.

A total of 55 individuals were from New Castle County, 22 were from Kent County, and 43 were from Sussex County. Seventy-four of the deaths involved residents from long-term care facilities.

DPH said Saturday it will provide demographic information for COVID-19-related deaths in aggregate only and will no longer provide demographics of each individual person who died.

The most recent deaths announced Sunday ranged in age from 52 to 87. Three were females and five were males. Three were New Castle County residents, four were Kent County residents and one was a Sussex County resident. All the most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Four individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal. The data on My Healthy Community is designed to supplement the daily case data displayed on de.gov/coronavirus.

As a reminder, Gov. John Carney’s 13th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, requiring Delawareans to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and on public transportation, goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gov. Carney’s order does not require children aged 12 or younger to wear a face covering and it states that any child 2 years old or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.

