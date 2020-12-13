593 new positive cases, one death reported

DOVER — As the state announced 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, another Delawarean has died due to the virus.

The individual was a 91-year-old from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions. The individual was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The death increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 816, according to the Division of Public Health.

Hospitalizations increased by nine, bringing the total to 357, with 55 people listed in critical condition. There were 40 new hospital admissions.

The new cases bring the overall total to 45,460. There are 26,089 cases in New Castle County; 6,989 cases in Kent; 12,286 in Sussex; and 96 in a county not yet known.

The percent of people who tested positive in the seven-day rolling average decreased slightly (by four-tenths) to 22.2%, as did the percent of total tests (down two-tenths) to 9.4%.

In Sunday’s update, another 2,079 people tested negative, bringing the total to 417,903.