600,000 masks to arrive in Delaware

NEWARK — A truckload of approximately 600,000 ear-loop face masks will arrive in Delaware today.

The masks come from protective garment distributor and Delaware resident George Gianforcaro, who received the shipments thanks to a long-standing relationship with an overseas distributor, according to U.S. Sen. Chris Coons’ office.

The delivery is one of four shipments of the masks, which will go to states around the country. Future shipments are expected to contain N95 protective masks, COVID-19 test kits, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles and respirators.

Mr. Gianforcaro worked with Sen. Coons and Gov. John Carney to bring the items to Delaware.