64 coronavirus cases as municipalities take steps

DOVER — There are now 64 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware, the state said Monday morning.

Of those, 43 are in New Castle County, 15 are in Sussex County and six are in Kent County.

As of Sunday, six people were hospitalized, with three critically ill.

The Division of Public Health will release more information in another update this afternoon.

Also Monday, Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns declared a civil emergency in the city, closing non-essential businesses and requiring residents remain home except for necessary activities as of 4 p.m. today. Gov. John Carney issued a stay-at-home order Sunday that takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Kuhns said the restrictions were being put in place sooner because people have continued to gather in large groups despite warnings from health experts. The state’s beaches were closed over the weekend by the governor for a similar reason.

Under the stay-at-home order, Delawareans are still able to leave their homes to get groceries, see a doctor or exercise, among other key activities.

In Dover, the city will still be collecting trash and recycling on the regular schedule but will not be picking up bulk household trash or yard waste. City crews will monitor important systems such as water treatment plants.

