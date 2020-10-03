73 students, school staffers test positive in past month

DOVER — A total of 73 COVID-19 positive students and staff statewide, who were in-person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious with the virus, have been reported to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.

The breakdown of the 73 cases is as follows:

• Child care – 20 students and staff.

• Private K-12 – 25 students and staff.

• Public K-12 – 28 students and staff.

The DPH said to determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, it looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.

On Friday, Gov. John Carney announced pop-up COVID-19 testing locations at schools as they prepare to return to school for in-person learning as part of a hybrid return plan.

“Our goal is to get more Delaware children into school for in-person learning, especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” said Gov. Carney in a statement. “These pop-up testing locations will help us safely bring back students and educators into the classroom. Delawareans can help students and educators return safely by staying vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from those outside your household. Get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

The school pop-up testing locations will use Curative tests. Delawareans can register for the pop-up tests at delaware.curativeinc.com. Test results are generally available 48-72 hours after Curative receives the test.

While many of the pop-up testing locations are aimed for students and school communities, members of the public can also register for a test at the school locations.

Downstate, Caesar Rodney School District is holding testing at Caesar Rodney High School Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Milford School District has a testing event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Milford High School. There is another testing event at Sussex Central High School Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A calendar of school district testing events can be found at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing-events/category/school-testing/month.

For a full list of COVID-19 tests in Delaware, visit de.gov/gettested.