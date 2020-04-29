80 new coronavirus cases, with seven more deaths

DOVER — Delaware announced 80 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday. The state is now at 4,655 laboratory-confirmed cases and 144 deaths, according to the Division of Public Health.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 326 people were hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues, with 60 critically ill. DPH said 1,173 individuals have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

The additional 80 cases announced Wednesday represent the smallest day-to-day increase in 12 days.

On April 21, one week before the latest day for which there is data, the state had seen 3,200 cases and 89 deaths. There were 1,926 cases and 43 deaths one week prior to that.

As of Monday, the state was projected to hit 6,000 cases by the end of the week.

Delaware’s southernmost county has seen much of the recent bump: Despite the fact it has only 24 percent of the state’s population, nearly 47 percent of Delaware’s COVID-19 cases have been in Sussex.

Sussex now sits at 2,169 total cases, as well as 54 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Many of those positive cases are clustered around the greater Georgetown area.

There have been 1,717 cases and 65 deaths involving New Castle County, with 743 cases and 25 deaths involving Kent County. In 26 cases, the patient’s home is unknown.

Delaware is offering free testing in Sussex in hopes of identifying and stopping the spread of the virus.

The virus has also disproportionately impacted minorities in Delaware: 1,292 cases have involved blacks, 1,184 have involved whites, 936 have involved Hispanics or Latinos, 63 have involved Asians or Pacific Islanders and 237 have involved people from another race or multiple races. In 943 instances, race is unknown.

Of the people who died, 81 were white, 36 were black, five were Hispanic or Latino, one was Asian or Pacific Islander, three belonged to another race or multiple races and 18 were of an unknown race.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are six times less likely than Hispanics and more than three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

The most recent deaths involved two women and five men ranging from ages 63 to 87. Two were New Castle residents, two were Kent County residents and three were Sussex residents.

One of the seven had no underlying health conditions.

DPH has stopped offering information on specific deaths, announcing Saturday it will no longer be providing the age, gender and location of each victim.

“As we now have over 100 deaths, tracking specific information for individual deaths gets more challenging and we want to make sure our information is accurate,” DPH spokeswoman Stacey Hofmann wrote in an email Monday. “The long-term care section was removed Saturday, but we may look to provide it weekly rather than daily moving forward.

“We are evaluating that, but we want to make sure we are sharing information in a way that limits potential errors, is accurate to the best of our knowledge and provides information that is truly valuable to Delawareans.”

Statewide, those who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from ages 32 to 103, according to DPH. The vast majority of people who died were elderly.

Eighty-eight deaths have involved residents of long-term facilities, including two announced Wednesday.

In all, there have been 2,121 cases and 73 deaths involving males, 2,496 cases and 71 deaths involving females and 38 cases involving people of unknown gender.

There have been 16,883 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware is counting deaths of not just individuals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases but also people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed to a confirmed case but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to the agency.

As usual, DPH did not release additional details about the cases Wednesday, citing health privacy laws.