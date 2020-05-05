We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

83 more coronavirus cases, with five new deaths

May 5th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Delaware announced 83 new COVID-19 cases, including five more deaths, Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 5,371 and 187.

The Division of Public Health said 284 people are currently hospitalized, with 61 critically ill. In all, 1,847 individuals have recovered so far.

The most recent deaths include three women and two men ranging in age from 48 to 101. One was a New Castle County resident, two were Kent County residents and two were Sussex County residents.

Four of the five were residents of long-term care facilities, while one of the five had no underlying health issues.

There have now been 1,979 cases involving New Castle County, 847 cases involving Kent County, 2,520 cases involving Sussex County and 25 cases involving someone from an unknown residence.

Delaware announced its first case March 11.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie