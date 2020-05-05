83 more coronavirus cases, with five new deaths

DOVER — Delaware announced 83 new COVID-19 cases, including five more deaths, Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 5,371 and 187.

The Division of Public Health said 284 people are currently hospitalized, with 61 critically ill. In all, 1,847 individuals have recovered so far.

The most recent deaths include three women and two men ranging in age from 48 to 101. One was a New Castle County resident, two were Kent County residents and two were Sussex County residents.

Four of the five were residents of long-term care facilities, while one of the five had no underlying health issues.

There have now been 1,979 cases involving New Castle County, 847 cases involving Kent County, 2,520 cases involving Sussex County and 25 cases involving someone from an unknown residence.

Delaware announced its first case March 11.