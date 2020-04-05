President approves Del. disaster declaration

WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Trump declared on Sunday that a major disaster exists in the State of Delaware and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Delaware impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.



