Nemours Children’s Health System designated coronavirus alternative care site

WILMINGTON — The Nemours Children’s Health System has been designated one of two alternative care sites in Delaware to help deal with a surge of patients stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Nemours will now only be accepting transfers from Delaware community hospitals of non-COVID-19 adults to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. Adult patients must test negative for COVID-19 before treatment.

Nemours duPont Hospital for Children has developed two treatment areas to provide medical care for non-COVID-19 adults. The sports medicine gym, which is located one floor below the main level and away from pediatric care, has been converted into an alternative care site for low acuity cases beginning with 38 beds with possible expansion if needed. A medical intensive care unit will be situated across and separate from the pediatric intensive care unit and comprise 24 beds.

Given Nemours’ partnership with ChristianaCare, which includes a joint residency program that consists of both medical and pediatric training, non-COVID adult patients will be transferred from this health system as well as any other community hospitals in Delaware in need of support.

Nemours treatment sites will be staffed by Nemours’ personnel as well as by ChristianaCare professionals and residents who are participating in this medical/pediatric joint program. The Delaware National Guard will also be deploying personnel to the site.

Nemours’ treatment sites can become operational this week and will begin providing medical care only when Delaware’s hospitals exceed their normal capacity. Nemours’ surge sites will remain operational until community hospitals can reabsorb these non-COVID-19 adult patients.