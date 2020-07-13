A third of Sussex Correctional inmates test positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN — One-third of inmates at the Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) in Georgetown have tested positive for COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Corrections announced on Monday after two weeks of monitoring and testing.

The DOC said 303 inmates at SCI have the virus. Two-thirds, 650, tested negative while there are 20 test results still pending.

There were also 17 positive tests for inmates at the Morris Community Corrections Center (MCCC) in Dover. The MCCC cluster of cases originated with the transfer of three SCI inmates who had completed their Level V sentence and were transferred to complete their Level IV term of incarceration, the DOC said.

Of the 320 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, 90% (288 inmates) are asymptomatic, according to the DOC. Thirty-two inmates are showing COVID-19 symptoms while four of those 32 are in area hospitals receiving treatment in stable condition and none are on a ventilator.

In addition to the inmates, 21 SCI officers have tested positive for the disease, and another 18 SCI officers are in self-quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results, the DOC said. The DOC offered voluntary testing for all SCI officers due to the high rate of community spread in Sussex County. Voluntary testing also was offered to MCCC officers, with no officers testing positive from that facility.

“This infectious disease predominately hit three open dormitory-style housing units at SCI. While the number of inmates who have tested positive at SCI is a big number, 90% of the inmates have no symptoms. Our proactive testing is working to identify inmates and officers who may be silent spreaders of the virus,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in a statement. “We have isolated the inmates with the illness in our COVID-19 Treatment Centers where they are receiving round-the-clock monitoring and care by medical professionals. We are taking extraordinary measures to protect and treat our inmates and staff and reduce the risk of new infections, including unprecedented relocation of inmates to different housing units at SCI and extensive specialized decontamination cleanings to contain further spread of the virus.”

In regards to the remaining seven DOC Level IV and Level V facilities throughout the state, those facilities do not have any current COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak begin two weeks ago when three SCI inmates showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection and tested positive for the illness. After additional positive tests, the DOC implemented its mitigation efforts to SCI and MCCC.

All in-person visits at SCI and MCCC is currently suspended. SCI has also stopped accepting new commits on a temporary basis.

Three dozen SCI inmates over 60 and those with underlying health conditions who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved last week to a vacant housing building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) to keep them in a COVID-free environment.

As of Monday, 87 COVID-positive inmates have been transferred to the COVID-19 Treatment Center at JTVCC. Two are being treated in the JTVCC infirmary while four are being treated in stable condition in area hospitals.

SCI opened its own COVID-19 Treatment Center on Saturday where 227 inmates who tested positive were moved to.

Currently across all correctional facilities, 35 DOC staff and eight healthcare contractors have tested positive for COVID-19, while 87 DOC staff and healthcare contractors assigned to DOC facilities have recovered from the illness, according to the DOC.