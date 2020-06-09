After no new COVID deaths in prior update, Delaware announces 12, bringing total over 400

DOVER — One day after announcing no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in two months, the state said 12 more residents have died from the virus.

According to the Division of Public Health, Delaware was at 410 fatalities as of 6 p.m. Monday. The state has also surpassed the 10,000 case barrier, with 48 more bringing the total to 10,020.

The news comes as the state moves further toward reopening. Phase two will offically begin Monday, with capacity limits for many businesses being raised from 30 to 60 percent. Additionally, the ceiling for indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 50, and child care services will once again be available to all after officials previously limited daycare and related programs to essential workers only.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, although people can seek waivers from the state to hold larger events. Social distancing and wearing face coverings remain mandatory.

Personal care entities like hair salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy were allowed to open their doors this past Monday.

Delaware plans to release guidelines on sports on Friday. Competitions will be able to take place soon, although football, hockey, wrestling and rugby will remain prohibited. Additionally, tournaments involving more than two teams will not be allowed yet.

Tournaments are set to be approved for phase three, which could start in less than three weeks.

Still, sports, especially ones involving some form of contact (which is most of them), remain risky because “they by nature violate social distancing rules,” DPH Director Karyl Rattay said Tuesday during a news conference on the virus.

Although some states have seen recent upticks in cases, new hospitalizations and percentage of tests coming back positive are trending downward here.

As of the latest update, 108 people were hospitalized, among the fewest since early April. Per DPH, 5,888 have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

The other 41 percent of Delawareans who have contracted COVID-19 are either currently dealing with it or are now deceased.

The state announced its first case March 11. There were 9,642 cases, 157 hospitalizations and 373 deaths one week ago and 7,202 cases, 276 hospitalizations and 237 deaths as of the May 12 update, four weeks before the latest data.

As Delaware reopens, officials are focusing on widespread free testing, with hopes of screening 80,000 people a month in the near future. For information on testing and contact tracing, visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing and coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact-tracing.

“I can’t say this often enough: We’re moving from a period of time where we’re managing by statewide shutdown orders and stay-at-home orders. … Now we’re going to be intensely testing, identifying positive cases and isolating those individuals, testing their contacts, same thing, and managing the spread on an individual basis,” Gov. John Carney said Tuesday.

So far, about 1.04 percent of Delawareans have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 70,753 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.

There have been more tests conducted in New Castle than either county, although residents of Kent and Sussex are actually more likely to have been tested on a per capita basis.

Sussex County residents are about three times more likely than those living in New Castle or Kent counties to catch the virus, but both New Castle and Kent have higher fatality rates given the number of confirmed cases.

There have been 4,361 cases involving Sussex County residents, 4,125 involving people from New Castle County and 1,522 involving Kent County natives.

Additionally, the addresses for 12 people who have caught the virus are currently unknown, DPH said.

From north to south, the death toll by county is 185, 76 and 149.

While Sussex County has seen a disproportionate share of the First State’s COVID-19 cases (residents there are more than three more likely than people living in New Castle County and almost three times more likely than those in Kent County to contract the virus), the percentage of cases stemming from Sussex has been steadily falling for more than a week. At the same time, New Castle’s share has begun to creep up, perhaps owing in part to increased testing there.

Among confirmed cases, New Castle also has seen a higher fatality rate than Sussex: About 4.3% of residents of the northernmost county with the virus have died, compared to 3.4% in Sussex. Kent, however, actually has the highest fatality rate: About 5% of residents from the middle county who have caught the virus have died.

In total, there have been 4,353 cases and 146 deaths involving Sussex, 4,095 and 176 involving New Castle and 1,513 and 76 involving Kent. Additionally, the addresses for 11 people who have caught the virus are currently unknown, DPH said.

About 86 percent of the Delaware deaths, or six out of every seven, involved people with prior known health issues.

individuals were critically ill.

Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 21 to 103. Just 6% of deaths involved people younger than 50 even though 58 percent of Delawareans who have caught the virus fit that description. Eighty percent of deaths involved people 65 or older.

Slightly less than two-thirds of all fatalities here stemmed from individuals in long-term care homes.

About 1.1 percent of females in the state have caught the virus, compared to .97 percent of males. There have been 5,529 cases and 218 deaths involving females and 4,473 cases and 192 deaths involving males. Eighteen cases have involved people of currently unknown sex.

By race, there have been 2,887 cases and 250 deaths involving non-Hispanic whites, 2,850 cases and 27 deaths involving Hispanics or Latinos, 2,664 cases and 107 deaths involving non-Hispanic blacks, 154 cases and one death involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 497 cases and four deaths involving people from another race or multiple races. In 968 instances and 21 deaths, race is unknown.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than seven times less likely than Hispanics and almost three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19. However, although white, black and Hispanic Delawareans each represent a little more than a quarter of the coronavirus cases here, whites make up 61 percent of fatalities, while blacks are 26 percent and Hispanics account for just 7 percent.

DPH has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the federal government, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed but never tested. Individuals who tests show previously had the virus but no longer do are not counted in the cumulative total.

Because of volume, the hospitalization statistics now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.