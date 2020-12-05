After two record-setting days, number of new COVID-19 cases slows

DOVER – After two consecutive record-setting days, the pace of new positive COVID-19 cases slowed to 698, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Saturday.



The state had seen increases of 916 and 754 positive cases the previous two days. The DPH reported 39,096 positive cases as of Friday at 6 p.m., and the number of deaths remained at 782. There were an additional 234 recoveries and one less critically ill patient.



Coronavirus hospitalizations rose to 306 (which were more than 300 for the first time since April), which prompted a statement from Gov. John Carney on Saturday that read:



“For anyone still not taking this winter surge seriously, now is the time to start. More than 300 Delawareans are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, and we are likely to soon pass our spring peak of 337 hospitalizations.



“We are facing a serious situation that promises only to get worse in the weeks ahead. Delaware’s health care workers continue to work day and night to treat the sick and protect lives – as they’ve done throughout this crisis.



“We owe them a deep debt of gratitude and our respect. Let’s follow their lead. We all know what to do.



“Do not gather with friends or family outside your household. Wear a mask anytime you’re indoors with others you don’t live with. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. A vaccine is on the way. But we need to stay vigilant.



“These are small, temporary sacrifices that will save lives.”

Since March, there have been 20,092 positive cases involving females and 18,134 involving males. The deaths include 401 females and 381 males. Residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for 436 of the deaths overall.



From June 27 to Friday, contract tracers were able to reach 48% of the 52,979 contacts named in positive cases. The average contacts per case was 3.2 and 25% of cases had known contacts to other cases.