Alana Rose Foundation provides financial relief during COVID-19 to Nemours

The Alana Rose Foundation donated $5,000 in funds and $5,000 in gift cards for a total of $10,000 to the Neumours Family Relief Fund. (Submitted photo)

WILMINGTON — The Alana Rose Foundation has given $10,000 to Nemours and the Family Relief Fund in response to COVID-19.

The main goal of the Alana Rose Foundation, named in honor of Alana Rose Prettyman, a local child who lost her life five years ago to a terminal illness at 15 months old, is to provide financial relief to families struggling with terminal or life-threatening illnesses during long-term hospital stays.

“I have been looking for a meaningful way to help out families during this time, and with some of the restrictions on visitors and family interaction, some of our normal donation procedures are difficult to follow,” said Alexa Shoultes, Alana’s mother and founder of ARF. “In perfect timing, I called and spoke with Stephanie Adams, the community liaison for Nemours in Southern Delaware and was told their Family Emergency Relief Fund was in jeopardy. After learning about the fund, I knew it was a perfect match.”

The donation was a combination of $5,000 cash donation and $5,000 worth of gift cards, in different denominations for easy disbursement. “Both the Family Relief Fund and the gift cards complement our mission to provide financial relief to families and we are grateful that we can help out during this global pandemic,” said Ms. Shoultes.

Ms. Adams said the donation will help struggling families.

“Thank you to the Alana Rose Foundation for helping families at Nemours who need it most right now,” said Ms. Adams. “They have channeled their passion for helping other children like Alana Rose, into making such a huge difference in our community. Their generosity to help provide supportive services and needs like lodging, food, and basic accommodations to our most vulnerable families during this crisis is truly inspiring.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Alana Rose Foundation to support its ongoing mission can visit www.thealanarosefondation.org.

To donate to Nemours, visit www.nemours.org/give.