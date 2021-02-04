All Delaware Walgreens will have vaccines, depending on supply

WILMINGTON — Walgreens plans to have the COVID-19 vaccine available at all of its 62 locations in Delaware when supply becomes available, said Walgreens Area Healthcare Supervisor Vincent Madeline during a Delaware State Chamber of Commerce vaccine webinar Thursday.



Mr. Madeline added that eligible individuals will be able to schedule first- and second-dose appointments at the same time when registering online. All appointments must be made at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.



The Walgreens online appointment site will have screening questions to ensure no one is jumping the line for vaccines. Delaware is currently in Phase 1B of its distribution plan, with a focus on those 65 and older.



“The first question asks if you have checked your state eligibility and if you fall into one of these categories,” Mr. Madeline said. “Then, after that point, you actually proceed forward, and it’s going to ask you a couple other screening questions. Then, after you go through the screening questions, it’ll have the option to actually search for your Walgreens closest to you.”



Available appointments will be based on vaccine supply in the state, Mr. Madeline said. Walgreens is using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



The Delaware Division of Public Health notes that Walgreens may temporarily halt the ability to schedule appointments at any particular store if it does not have enough vaccine supply on hand to meet anticipated demand. The DPH is reporting 110,707 of the 138,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Delaware have been used, leaving 27,893 in the state’s inventory as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.



Mr. Madeline said Walgreens is expecting all 62 stores in Delaware to offer the vaccine.



A full list of pharmacies and medical providers accepting public requests for vaccination is available at de.gov/covidvaccine by following the link “Find Where to Get Vaccinated.” Users who are 65 or older can then click on “Pharmacies,” “Vaccination Events” or “Your Doctor” to attempt to schedule.



All pharmacy scheduling must be done online from the link provided. No walk-ins, email or phone scheduling is available for those appointments. The state notes that emails received by those on the waiting list after requesting a vaccine through the state’s online system cannot be used to receive a vaccine in a pharmacy.



State officials announced Tuesday that they are giving enrolled pharmacies a total allocation of 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, with a focus on pharmacies in underserved communities.