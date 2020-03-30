Alternate healthcare sites anticipated in Milford, Wilmington

SMYRNA – Alternate healthcare facilities are anticipated in Milford and Wilmington as Delaware continues to grapple with coronavirus challenges, officials said Monday.

Potential sites include the old Milford Memorial Hospital and a building at Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, according to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

The Wilmington and Milford locations would be utilized for non-coronavirus patients “in order to reduce medical surge on hospitals and to allow them to focus on the most critically ill patients,” DEMA spokesman Jeff Sands said.

“Additional options exist and we are continuing to look at further sites as needed. All options are on the table and we will continue to do what is necessary to support the citizens of Delaware and our healthcare systems.”

Also, Mr. Sands said “there have been discussions of using Governor Bacon Health Center (in Delaware City) as well discussions about using vacant hotels. What is actually used will depend on surge.”

Plans are fluid and as the deadly virus spreads, “We are constantly monitoring the healthcare system and evaluating the needs,” Mr. Sands said.

DEMA, along with the Army CorpS of Engineers and Delaware National Guard surveyed possible sites last weekend and Mr. Sands said “As the situation is ever-changing, so too is our response.

“When they will be opened and where will depend on a number of factors but we are prepared to open these sites as needed. So for example, if hospitals in New Castle County are facing a surge, then a facility may be opened there.

“And likewise throughout the state.”

The Army Corps of Engineers will generate site plans for each of the sites, Mr. Sands said.

“There are multiple options available and we are working closely with the National Guard and our health care systems to open theses facilities as they are needed,” he said.