American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 cancels indoor events through Jan.

MILLSBORO — With the continuing spread of COVID-19, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 has canceled all its indoor events through Jan. 31.



The unit announced the cancellations Friday in a press release.



“While striving to serve our veterans, military, and community we are looking seriously at the new restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of the veterans we serve and those in our community,” according to the press release.



Auxiliary Unit 28 will continue to serve veterans in individual projects at Thanksgiving and Christmas, with gifts to the nursing homes in the community and by providing a safe and contactless Christmas for National Guard members.



“We thank everyone for their understanding and request that you continue to support our programs that we provide to increase quality of life for our veterans, letting our military know they are still supported and our children and youth who especially are having a big impact on their need to socialize,” the press release stated. “We wish all a Happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful Christmas as we remember the reason for the Season.”