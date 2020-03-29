Amid closures, CHEER continuing Meals On Wheels delivery

GEORGETOWN – CHEER, Inc., the largest senior services agency in Sussex County, has closed its senior centers and cancelled activities following Gov. John Carney’s orders to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, CHEER continues to feed Meals On Wheels recipients and provide personal assistance services to its aged customers.

CHEER’s central kitchen is still operating preparing hot meals each day, as well as enough food that can be packed and frozen for future use.

In addition, staff members traded their regular duties to help pack 1,000 stable boxed-meals that were delivered by dedicated volunteers. These additional emergency meals will last CHEER’s seniors an additional 14 days.

“Our priority remains keeping seniors safe and healthy in their homes,” said Ken Bock, CHEER’s Chief Executive Officer.

In the latest development of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting seniors, CHEER announced that as of Friday, April 3, its Sand Hill Adult Day Care Program will close until further notice. “We are sorry to have to take this next step that will help maintain the safety of our customers, but continuing developments of the virus make it necessary,” said Mr. Bock.

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness recently gave a helping hand in delivering food to Meals On Wheels recipients in the Long Neck community by shadowing seasoned CHEER volunteer William Staab. (Submitted photo).

Volunteers are still needed at CHEER to deliver meals. All volunteers are instructed to leave the meals at the door and remain six feet back from the senior’s home entrance.

All other safety precautions and restrictions are being strictly enforced at CHEER.

Anyone willing to help is asked to call CHEER at 302-515-3040.