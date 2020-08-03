Annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral cancelled due to COVID-19

BETHANY BEACH – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed this year’s Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral, the first cancellation in the event’s 35-year history.

The event was to be held on Labor Day.

“It is in the best interest of those who visit Bethany Beach and those who live in the greater Quiet Resorts area, that this year’s Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral scheduled for Labor Day Monday, September 7 will be postponed until next year due to the continuing spread and the contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus,” Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Executive Director Paul Jankovic said.

When held, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is a lighthearted celebration that allows all those who attend to participate in a fun boardwalk parade. The event is held each Labor Day Monday as a celebration at the end of the summer to “bid a fond farewell” to the traditional summer season. The Jazz Funeral features a procession of mourners who carry a casket with a mannequin that represents “Summer” from the north end of the Boardwalk to its final resting place at the Boardwalk Bandstand. Entertainment is provided by the combination of three New Orleans-style Dixieland bands. This is followed by a short concert of Dixieland Jazz Music by the group of talented jazz musicians.”

The once-a-year fun-filled event typically attracts 1,600 to 2,000 people.

“We will miss bringing people together as the summer fades and fall starts to kick in. We enjoy making people laugh, smile and sing along as we celebrate the end of the summer season with them each year,” Mr. Jankovic said. “While this Labor Day Weekend will not be the same without the Jazz Funeral and the Silent Auction, we believe it is best to error on the side of safety than to risk having just one person possibly testing positive for this virus.”