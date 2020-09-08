During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Applications set to open for Delaware COVID-19 relief fund

Sep 7th, 2020

DOVER (AP) — Applications are set to open for the first round of grants from a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses and nonprofits in Delaware.

The state said in a news release Monday that grants of up to $100,000 will be available. The Division of Small Business will begin accepting applications online starting Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

“These have been unprecedented and challenging times. Delaware’s small businesses have shown resilience in navigating them,” Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, said in a statement. “This program is a way to support them in continuing to serve their customers and help the state’s economy as a whole.”

Business owners are urged to have the required documentation ready: a 2019 tax return, a Delaware business license and receipts for qualifying expenses. More details about eligibility and how the money can be used is available online.

The grant program is a joint initiative of the state and New Castle County funded by a federal coronavirus relief bill.

