Auction raises more than $20,000 for downtown Dover businesses

DOVER — The Downtown Dover Partnership’s (DDP) Facebook Live Auction Fundraiser on Saturday night was a success for both the DDP and small businesses in downtown Dover, living up to the city’s current tagline — “Dover Strong.”

DDP officials said they raised $20,800 and had more than $5,000 in donated items for the auction, which it put together in just 10 days.

The money raised will be used over the next two weeks to offer mini grants for downtown small businesses that participated in the online auction, which lasted three hours. The mini grants will help those small businesses who have been affected due to regulations put in place by federal, state and local officials to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We were blown away by the support and how our Dover community came together to rally behind our small businesses,” said Tina Bradbury, operations manager for the DDP. “Thank you everyone for your patience and understanding as we worked through this newly created event process, because there were a few glitches along the way and we had to figure them out as we went along and we thank you for your continued patience as we work to respond to everyone’s calls and emails.”

Anyone who was a winner is asked to send the DDP a private message with your name, auction number, phone number and or email and they will be in touch.

“Dover Strong” T-Shirts and greeting card sets are still on sale at https://Tinyurl.com/DoverStrong and the DDP is still accepting monetary donations/sponsorships, if anyone would like to contribute or match a certain grant amount. The “Dover Strong” item proceeds and monetary donations will still go into the pool of money that the DDP will be using to issue the mini grants for the businesses.

“I believe in the power of our community and I have faith that we can rise above this and come back stronger than ever,” Ms. Bradbury said. “We are ‘Dover Strong’ and our small businesses will open their doors again real soon.”