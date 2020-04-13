Bayhealth accepting meal donations to help its workers

DOVER — Bayhealth is asking community members who want to help health care workers to donate meals to the health care system.

The organization is taking donations for its employees at mealtrain.com.

“We are in need of approximately 30 meals per shift,” Bayhealth Volunteer Services Manager Carrie Hart said in a statement. “Food donations will be distributed to various departments, and we will accept snacks and meals of any size as long as they meet the guidelines we have established to ensure the safety of our staff.”

Only packaged food from professional and licensed restaurants or grocery stores only will be accepted. If possible, meals should be individually wrapped.

Anyone who signs up on through Meal Train should specify delivery time and meal quantity.

Those who wish to donate restaurant gift cards or make a monetary gift that will be used to purchase food for Bayhealth staff may do so via the Bayhealth Foundation.

Visit Bayhealth.org/Food-Donations to learn more or to make a food donation to Bayhealth.