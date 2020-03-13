Bayhealth adopts temporary visitor restrictions

DOVER — Bayhealth announced temporary visitor restrictions late Friday.

Effective Monday at 7 a.m., Bayhealth will adopt a new policy at Bayhealth Kent Campus, Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the Emergency Department in Smyrna, Bayhealth Medical Group practices, and all outpatient locations.

Details of the visitor restriction policies at Bayhealth Kent and Sussex campuses:

• Visiting hours are restricted to noon to 8 p.m.

• No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted unless they are the parents of hospitalized children. This includes infants and siblings across all areas of the hospitals.

• One visitor is allowed per patient. Only one person may accompany a patient into the hospital. Additional visitors must wait outside of the building and not in the lobby or waiting areas. Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis for end of life situations, laboring mothers, neonatal intensive care units, pediatric patients, and for those serving as caregivers for patients and undergoing same-day surgeries and procedures.

• Visitors must check in at the front desk at all locations for a health screening and to receive a wristband identifying them as an approved visitor. Individuals who have symptoms of concern will not be able to visit a patient. Visitors may also be asked to show identification.

• If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, for everyone’s protection, please stay home.

Details of the visitor restriction policies for Bayhealth Medical Group practices, outpatient and ambulatory care locations:

• Patients with scheduled appointments should contact their provider or outpatient area if they are feeling any symptoms (including fever, cough, or shortness of breath) for guidance and self-isolation. These patients should not enter the facility without first contacting their provider.

• If patients are required to enter these locations, they will be limited to one visitor or care partner for necessary care coordination or patient assistance. If a care partner isn’t necessary, we encourage that person to wait in their car.

• If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, please stay home for everyone’s protection.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, please call ahead. It is strongly recommended that you not go directly to your doctor’s office or emergency department without calling first, since many can isolate at home without being evaluated in person.

Bayhealth will provide updated information on Bayhealth.org when necessary.