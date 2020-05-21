Bayhealth begins return to pre-COVID-19 operations

DOVER – With Phase 1 of Delaware’s reopening plan set to start on June 1, Bayhealth recently began creating its own plan for returning to pre-COVID-19 operations. This includes rescheduling some elective surgeries, procedures, therapies and diagnostic tests that had to be postponed.

The effort consists of four task forces that are addressing different areas. This includes implementing protocols and work flows for maintaining safety for patients and staff while continuing to provide services to the community.

Bayhealth’s restricted visitation policy will also remain in effect to limit the number of people in the same space at any given time to prevent potential spread of the virus.

If a patient requires assistance, one care partner or support person may accompany them. If the patient is a child, they ask that only one parent accompany the child. These approved care partners also must be screened and follow PPE protocol. All other care partners must wait in their vehicle or outside of the facility.

Some elective imaging exams, such as mammography, will also begin again soon.

Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest information related to Bayhealth’s operations and protocols for keeping patients, staff and the community safe.