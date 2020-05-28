Bayhealth expands drive-thru coronavirus testing

DOVER – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread nationally and locally, Bayhealth has expanded dates, times and locations of drive-thru testing.

People with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call the Coronavirus Management Team (CMT) triage line at 302-310-8477 for a screening. The triage line is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. The triage line is staffed by physicians, nurses and advanced practice providers.

Callers meeting screening criteria for COVID-19 will be scheduled for one of Bayhealth’s off-site drive-thru testing locations. A second testing location has been added and testing has been expanded to five days a week. Drive-thru testing will take place in Kent County at Dover Downs and in Sussex County at the Nemours Building on the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

It is strongly recommended that people do not go to their doctor’s office or emergency department without calling first, since many can isolate at home without being evaluated in person. Anybody who is experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.

Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest information.