Bayhealth implements new temporary visitor restriction

DOVER — Bayhealth announced new temporary visitor restriction policies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that go into effect Thursday at 8 p.m. The policies follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

The new policies are as follows:

•Bayhealth Hospital, Kent and Sussex Campuses will accept no visitors. Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis for laboring patients, neonatal intensive care patients, pediatric patients, end-of-life patients, and for patients undergoing urgent procedures or surgeries.

•Bayhealth Medical Group practices, Bayhealth Emergency Center in Smyrna, Bayhealth Cancer Centers, and Bayhealth Outpatient Centers will accept no visitors. Exceptions will be made if the patient requires assistance.

Since the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve and changes occur rapidly, Bayhealth urges the community to continue to check Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest information.