Bayhealth opens coronavirus screening line

DOVER – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread nationally and locally, Bayhealth has created a screening hotline for community members who are worried about potential COVID-19 symptoms they may be experiencing.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath may call Bayhealth’s coronavirus triage line at 302-310-8477. The line is open Monday – Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. The coronavirus triage line is staffed by physicians, nurses and advanced practice providers. Callers meeting screening criteria for COVID-19 testing will be referred to one of our off-site drive-thru testing locations.

It is strongly recommended that you do not go to your doctor’s office or emergency department without calling first, since many can isolate at home without being evaluated in person. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest information.