We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Bayhealth seeks donors for COVID-19 plasma therapy

Apr 24th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – Bayhealth is using plasma from recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to treat those who are severely ill with the virus.

This type of treatment, which originated more than a century ago, is known as convalescent plasma therapy. It involves transferring antibodies from one individual to a blood-matched recipient in order to fight an infection.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently fast-tracked approval of its use as an investigational treatment on those who are very sick from COVID-19. Bayhealth administered plasma to its first COVID-19 patient recently and is currently seeking donors for a convalescent plasma bank program offered in partnership through the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Bayhealth Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine Physician Pedro Dammert, MD, said that recently published clinical studies show good clinical outcomes with plasma therapy and they’re eager to use this promising treatment on more individuals with COVID-19 infections.

“Each donation can provide up to four units of plasma that could help two or three sick patients,” said Dr. Dammert. “Plasma donation is a safe and cost-free way for those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to give back and potentially save lives.”

One Bayhealth employee, Lindsey Locke, recently became a plasma donor and shared how rewarding the experience was.

“I was really excited for my plasma donation appointment. I definitely like to help people – that’s why I became a certified nursing assistant,” said Ms. Locke. “Working in the hospital, it was heartbreaking to see patients so sick from COVID-19.

“I actually felt a sense of guilt that I didn’t get very sick from it, so I knew I wanted to donate my plasma to help those that were suffering more. I hope as many others that are able to can give back by doing the same.”

Candidates for the convalescent plasma bank program are individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered and been symptom-free for at least 14 days, and who meet other typical blood bank requirements.

Donors can give plasma multiple times at appropriate time intervals. All plasma donations will go to a general pool to be used for patients at Bayhealth as well as other healthcare facilities who obtain blood products from the Blood Bank of Delmarva. This program is sponsored through a nationwide research initiative at the Mayo Clinic and federally financed so there is no cost to the donor, the recipient or to Bayhealth.

For more details on this program or if an individual is interested in being a plasma donor, contact Coronavirus Management Team member Holly Dapias, RN, at 302-612-1862. Registration is also available at www.delmarvablood.org.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie