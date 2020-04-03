Bayhealth to host moment of meditation/prayer today

DOVER – Bayhealth will hold a moment of meditation/prayer for healthcare heroes, patients and the community today at 1:30 p.m.

The organization’s Diversity and Spirituality Committee is coordinating this with the help of its Pastoral Care team. All members of the community are invited to participate from their homes by taking 5 minutes at that time to pray or meditate on their own. This spiritual activity is designed to be respectful of all faiths and beliefs.

Out of respect for Gov. John Carney’s orders, Bayhealth employees are encouraged to participate by praying or meditating individually in their respective units, or by calling in to a central conference line where a Chaplain will be reading a special prayer/meditation.

Patients in the hospitals at the Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, located at640 S. State St. in Dover and the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at100 Wellness Way in Milford, are also invited to pray or meditate on their own at the same time.

The aim is that this will help ease stress for the healthcare workers and the community as a whole, and help everyone feel more connected and supported during these challenging times.

Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest updates and FAQs related to all that is being done at Bayhealth in response to the coronavirus pandemic. There is also information posted on how the community can show their support through donations.