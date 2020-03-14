Beebe drive-through COVID-19 screening today

Beebe Healthcare will host a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Screening Event today until 2 p.m. at Bayview Medical Center at 33663 Bayview Medical Drive, Lewes.

“Beebe Healthcare is taking the risk of coronavirus very seriously and we are proud to offer this screening as a service to our community. We are neighbors caring for neighbors and families caring for families, and we’re all in this together,” the hospital posted on its website.

What you need to know before coming to the event: