Beebe drive-through COVID-19 screening today

Beebe Healthcare will host a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Screening Event today until 2 p.m. at Bayview Medical Center at 33663 Bayview Medical Drive, Lewes.
“Beebe Healthcare is taking the risk of coronavirus very seriously and we are proud to offer this screening as a service to our community. We are neighbors caring for neighbors and families caring for families, and we’re all in this together,” the hospital posted on its website.
What you need to know before coming to the event:
- This screening event is for (1) those who have symptoms (see below) or (2) who have traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days or (3) who have had exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19
o Symptoms include: fever,
difficulty breathing, sore
throat, and cough.
- Only people 18 years of age and over will be screened for possible COVID-19 testing
- All participants will be pre-screened using a series of questions to determine their eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 test. Those who screen positive will receive the COVID-19 test.
- Only those in motor vehicles will be permitted to participate in the screening; no foot traffic will be permitted.
- All participants should bring their identification. Those with insurance should bring their insurance card(s).