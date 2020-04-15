Beebe Healthcare able to test for coronavirus at in-house lab

LEWES – Beebe Healthcare announced Tuesday that it can now test for coronavirus at its on-campus laboratory. Given the demand and limited supply of materials, however, Beebe will only test some cases in-house, officials said.

In certain, limited circumstances, Beebe will test a patient for coronavirus and have a result in one to two hours, rather than a few days. In most cases, Beebe will continue to send tests to the state’s and commercial labs, officials said.

“We will continue to send specimen to other labs as our allotted supply cannot meet the demand, but it is progress,” Dr. David Tam, president & CEO of Beebe Healthcare, said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank all the team members who worked tirelessly to obtain these necessary materials.”

In March, Beebe Healthcare launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to collect personal protective equipment and monetary donations for testing. The fund has raised more than $400,000, which contributed to Beebe obtaining the materials for testing.

Beebe is not changing their process for collecting specimens at its mobile testing locations throughout Sussex County, officials said.

Officials advised that individuals continue to talk to primary care providers or utilize the COVID-19 Screening Line (302-645-3200) to be screened, assessed and scheduled for testing.

Beebe Medical Group is also offering telemedicine visits with providers so that patients can stay safe in their home during this time of physical distancing.

Beebe has also expanded its COVID-19 Screening Line. While its primary purpose is for patients to receive screening and assessment by a Beebe clinician for COVID-19 testing, the screening line team is prepared to address questions surrounding COVID-19 symptoms, education, and care. The Screening Line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.