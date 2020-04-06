Beebe Healthcare hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall today

LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5 p.m. today.

The virtual town hall can be viewed live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or you can dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm.

Dr. David Tam

Primary line: 415-466-7000 PIN: 6947511 #

Secondary line: 760-699-0393 PIN: 1139268796 #

The event will feature a panel of Beebe Healthcare representatives talking about different areas of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, relative to Beebe. Each panelist will answer some pre-submitted questions from the public during their talk.

Panelists include:

• Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare;

• Rick Schaffner, Executive Vice President & COO;

• Dr. Bill Chasanov, Infectious Disease Physician; and

• Marcy Jack, VP, Chief Quality & Safety Officer

Beebe officials note the panel may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Beebe requests that each person submit no more than one question.

Submit your question to: BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org.

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.