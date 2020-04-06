We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Beebe Healthcare hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall today

Apr 6th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5 p.m. today.

The virtual town hall can be viewed live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or you can dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm.

Dr. David Tam

Primary line: 415-466-7000 PIN: 6947511 #

Secondary line: 760-699-0393 PIN: 1139268796 #

The event will feature a panel of Beebe Healthcare representatives talking about different areas of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, relative to Beebe. Each panelist will answer some pre-submitted questions from the public during their talk.

Panelists include:

• Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare;

• Rick Schaffner, Executive Vice President & COO;

• Dr. Bill Chasanov, Infectious Disease Physician; and

• Marcy Jack, VP, Chief Quality & Safety Officer

Beebe officials note the panel may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Beebe requests that each person submit no more than one question.

Submit your question to: BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org.

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie