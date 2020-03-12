Beebe Healthcare implements visitor restrictions

LEWES – Beebe Healthcare, under certain infection control circumstances and with the guidance of the Infection Prevention Department and state and federal agencies, said it will institute visitor restrictions effective immediately.

Beebe Healthcare officials said they continually evaluate the rapidly changing information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and take the health and safety of their team members, medical staff, patients and visitors seriously.

Beebe Healthcare has implemented the following visitor restrictions:

For Patients admitted to Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollin’s Lewes Campus hospital

Patients will need to specify two essential visitors such as spouse, parent, caregiver, domestic partner, support person, or adult child 17 and over, who will be permitted to visit them while in the hospital. The names of the two essential visitors will be recorded in the hospital’s system.

Only those two essential visitors will be permitted to visit the patient for the duration of their stay. Other visitors will not be permitted to enter the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to wait in any area of the facility including waiting rooms, cafeterias or hallways.

Identified essential visitors will be screened upon arrival to the hospital and may not be able to enter if they are deemed potentially infectious. Children 16 and under will not be allowed to visit.

For patients in Beebe Healthcare’s Outpatient areas, which include: Emergency Department, Same Day Surgery, Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Diagnostic Services at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus; Surgery and Endoscopy Centers, Tunnell Cancer Center, Rehabilitation Services Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Lab Express Centers, Beebe Medical Group Physician Practices, Walk-in Centers, etc.,

Patients may check in with no more than two visitors, who will be screened prior to entry. Only one of those two visitors may accompany the patient to the treatment area.

Beebe Healthcare said it realizes that this might be a hindrance for some, and apologized in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Beebe Healthcare is committed to helping the public access the resources to stay updated as Coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves in the community. Visit www.beebehealthcare.org to find links to the latest information about this disease as well as how to protect yourself.

DHSS recommends nursing homes temporarily ban visitors

NEW CASTLE – The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is recommending that all Delaware nursing homes, long-term care facilities and adult day-care centers temporarily end visitation as a way to reduce the risk of residents and clients contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The recommendation follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that urges long-term care facilities to be vigilant in preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

DHSS’ Division of Public Health and DEMA are working with DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ), Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) and other community partners to implement strategies and restrictions to keep residents safe and healthy. In addition to restricting visitors, DHSS is urging Delaware’s long-term care facilities to:

Make online methods of face-to face communication and phone calls available.

Staff should be monitored if they are showing any signs of respiratory infection such as fever, cough or sore throat.

Any staff member who has these signs or symptoms should not go to work. Any staff that develop these signs or symptoms on the job should immediately stop working, put on a face mask, and self-isolate at home.

Nursing homes should increase availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissues, no-touch receptacles for disposal, and face masks at entrances, waiting rooms, and resident check-ins.

Signage should be increased for vigilant infection prevention.

Properly clean, disinfect, and limit sharing of medical equipment between residents and areas of the facility.

The CDC has found that early data suggests older people are twice as likely to suffer a serious illness from coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

Earlier this week, DHSS urged older Delawareans and people with severe chronic health conditions to follow CDC guidance that they “avoid crowds as much as possible” as a way to reduce their risk.

The Department of Health and Social Services advises that community preparedness planning – recommended by CDC – should include older adults and people with disabilities, and the organizations that support them in their communities, to ensure their needs are taken into consideration.

Many of these individuals live in the community, and many depend on services and supports provided in their homes or in the community to maintain their independence and their health. For family members and caregivers providing support, the CDC recommends these steps: