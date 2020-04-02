Beebe Healthcare to host COVID-19 virtual town hall

LEWES – Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Interested participants can watch the virtual town hall live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or they can dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm: The primary line is 415-466-7000 (PIN: 6947511 #) and the second line is 760-699-0393 (PIN: 1139268796 #).

The event will involve a panel of Beebe Healthcare representatives talking about different areas of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, relative to Beebe. Each panelist will answer some pre-submitted questions from the public during their talk.

The panelists will include Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare; Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and COO; Dr. Bill Chasanov, infectious disease physician and Marcy Jack, vice president and chief quality and safety officer.

The panelists may not be able to answer all questions that are submitted and Beebe asks that individuals submit on more than one question to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org.

To watch, log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.